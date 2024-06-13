Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
