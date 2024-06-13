Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

