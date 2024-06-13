Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing" with mark FLS. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1763 FLS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

