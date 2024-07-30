Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 2 Ducat 1763 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 7,00 g
  • Pure gold (0,2219 oz) 6,902 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Pattern
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1763 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

