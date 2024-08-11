Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1658

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB
Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB
2 Ducat 1658 TLB
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 AT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 AT
2 Ducat 1658 AT
Average price 9900 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 IT SCH
Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 IT SCH
2 Ducat 1658 IT SCH
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB
Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB
2 Ducat 1658 TLB
Average price 5900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 DL Danzig
2 Ducat 1658 DL Danzig
Average price 29000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Ducat 1658 TLB Portrait with wreath
Reverse Ducat 1658 TLB Portrait with wreath
Ducat 1658 TLB Portrait with wreath
Average price 76000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat 1658 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1658 DL Danzig
Ducat 1658 DL Danzig
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse Ducat 1658 NH Elbing
Reverse Ducat 1658 NH Elbing
Ducat 1658 NH Elbing
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB Straight shield
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 212
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT Straight shield
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL Danzig
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 139
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB Bust in a circle frame Date under coats of arms
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Pultorak 1658 Inscription "24"
Reverse Pultorak 1658 Inscription "24"
Pultorak 1658 Inscription "24"
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1658 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1658 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1658 Danzig
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1658
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1658
3 Kreuzer 1658
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 16

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
