Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1658 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint

Poland 2 Ducat 1658 IT SCH at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search