Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1658 "Portrait with wreath" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 360,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
118142 $
Price in auction currency 360000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
54194 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1658 "Portrait with wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search