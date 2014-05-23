Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1658 "Portrait with wreath" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 360,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
118142 $
Price in auction currency 360000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
54194 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 TLB "Portrait with wreath" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

