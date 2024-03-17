Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (9)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1658 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search