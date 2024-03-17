Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (9)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1658 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search