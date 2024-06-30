Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Monety i Medale (2)
  • Niemczyk (23)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (31)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1658 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search