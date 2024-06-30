Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
