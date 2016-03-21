Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1658 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 AT "Type 1654-1667" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 AT "Type 1654-1667" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,97 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 AT at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7930 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
11872 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 AT at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 AT at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 AT at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

