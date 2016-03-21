2 Ducat 1658 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

