Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1658 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,97 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (2)
- Spink (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7930 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
11872 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search