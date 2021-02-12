Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2161 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

