Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)