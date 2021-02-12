Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1658 "Inscription "24"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
