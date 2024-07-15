Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

