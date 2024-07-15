Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
28622 $
Price in auction currency 115000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1658 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

