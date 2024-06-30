Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aurea (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- DESA (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- GGN (12)
- Janas (2)
- Katz (8)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Marciniak (22)
- Niemczyk (39)
- Numedux (6)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (7)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (14)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (35)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (21)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search