Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
