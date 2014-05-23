2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1658-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)