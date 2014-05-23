Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1658-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
