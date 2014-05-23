Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1658-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1658-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1658-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 2 Ducat 1658 TLB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
5907 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 TLB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

