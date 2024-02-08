Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (14) Condition (slab) AU53 (4) Service NGC (4)