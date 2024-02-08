Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

