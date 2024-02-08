Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
