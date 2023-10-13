Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1658 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1658 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1658 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 20 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Opole
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1658 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 4750 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1658 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1658 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search