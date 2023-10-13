Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1658 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 20 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Opole
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1658 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 4750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
