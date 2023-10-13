3 Kreuzer 1658 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1658 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

