Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4400 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1658 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

