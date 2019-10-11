Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4400 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
