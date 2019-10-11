2 Ducat 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4400 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

