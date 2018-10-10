6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame". Date under coats of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. Date under coats of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition VF (4)