Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame". Date under coats of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Date under coats of arms

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" Date under coats of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" Date under coats of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. Date under coats of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1871 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
936 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
