Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame". Date under coats of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Date under coats of arms
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. Date under coats of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1871 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
