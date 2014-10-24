Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1658 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1658 "Elbing" with mark NH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 410,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
