Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1658 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1658 NH "Elbing" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1658 NH "Elbing" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1658 "Elbing" with mark NH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 410,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ducat 1658 NH "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1658 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
