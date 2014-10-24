Ducat 1658 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1658 "Elbing" with mark NH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 410,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition VF (1)