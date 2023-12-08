Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

