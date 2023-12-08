Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
839 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
