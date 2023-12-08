Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1658 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
839 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
