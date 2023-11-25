Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
