6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (9) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (2)