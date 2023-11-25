Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1658
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1658 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
