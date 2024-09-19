Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 30-31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1658
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 2 Ducat 1658 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1658 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1658 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search