2 Ducat 1658 TLB "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1658 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
