Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1657

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH
Reverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH
2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC
Reverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC
2 Ducat 1657 IT IC
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT
2 Ducat 1657 IT Rosettes
Average price 44000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1657 IT SCH Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1657 IT SCH Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1657 IT SCH Portrait with Crown
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1657 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1657 DL Danzig
Ducat 1657 DL Danzig
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1657 IT
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1657 IT
1/2 Ducat 1657 IT
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT Straight shield
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 Portrait in chain mail
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 Portrait in chain mail
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 Portrait in chain mail
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 DL Danzig
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT Swedish Deluge
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT Swedish Deluge
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT Swedish Deluge
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 Bust in a circle frame Bust of Sigismund III
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Danzig
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Elbing
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1657 AT
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1657 AT
3 Kreuzer 1657 AT
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Pattern Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Pattern Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1657 Pattern Danzig
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 8

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
