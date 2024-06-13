Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6179 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search