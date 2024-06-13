Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6179 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6738 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3792 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Portrait in chain mail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1657 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search