Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3427 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
