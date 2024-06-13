Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3427 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.

  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

