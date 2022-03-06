Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1657
- Mint Elblag
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing". This undefined coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
