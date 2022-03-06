Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1657
  • Mint Elblag
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing". This undefined coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

