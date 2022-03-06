Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Elbing". This undefined coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (12) VF (13) F (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

Niemczyk (3)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (15)

WDA - MiM (3)