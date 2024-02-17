Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (17) VF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Kroha (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (10)

Numedux (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (2)