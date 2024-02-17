Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 980 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
