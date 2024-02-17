Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 980 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

