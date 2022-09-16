Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
