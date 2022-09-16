Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

