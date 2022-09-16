Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

