Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,750. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1238 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller N&N LONDON LTD
Date May 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
