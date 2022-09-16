Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1657 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1657 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1657 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1657 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ducat 1657 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1657 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1657 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1657 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search