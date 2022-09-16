Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1657 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1657 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
