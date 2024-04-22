Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1657 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search