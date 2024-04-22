Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (3)
- Marciniak (12)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1657 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search