6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 25 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Swedish Deluge" with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint.
