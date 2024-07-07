Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Swedish Deluge" with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (19)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (24)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Swedish Deluge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1657 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search