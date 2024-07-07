6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Swedish Deluge" with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (35) VF (46) F (6) No grade (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (5)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (10)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (10)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rzeszowski DA (19)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (24)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (2)