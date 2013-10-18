Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1657 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 63,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
20665 $
Price in auction currency 63000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3738 USD
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT IC at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1657 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

