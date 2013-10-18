2 Ducat 1657 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 63,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

