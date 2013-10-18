Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1657 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 63,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
20665 $
Price in auction currency 63000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3738 USD
