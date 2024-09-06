Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1657 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 20 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Opole
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1657 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

