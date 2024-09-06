Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1657 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 20 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Opole
- Purpose Circulation
