Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1657 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (8)
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11729 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7184 $
Price in auction currency 50000 DKK
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2021
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - May 26, 2014
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search