Ducat 1657 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1657 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11729 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7184 $
Price in auction currency 50000 DKK
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1657 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
