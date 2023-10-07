Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,02 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1129 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
