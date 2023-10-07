Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,02 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1129 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
