Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1657 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

