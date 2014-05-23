Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame". Bust of Sigismund III (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Bust of Sigismund III
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 25 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame". Bust of Sigismund III. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir. The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 40,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
6152 $
Price in auction currency 40000 SEK
