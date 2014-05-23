Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame". Bust of Sigismund III (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Bust of Sigismund III

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame" Bust of Sigismund III - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame" Bust of Sigismund III - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame". Bust of Sigismund III. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir. The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 40,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

  • All companies
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
6152 $
Price in auction currency 40000 SEK
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

