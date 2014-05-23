6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame". Bust of Sigismund III (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1657 "Bust in a circle frame". Bust of Sigismund III. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir. The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 40,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)