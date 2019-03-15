Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
16844 $
Price in auction currency 64000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
6334 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1657 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

