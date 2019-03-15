Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
16844 $
Price in auction currency 64000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
6334 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
