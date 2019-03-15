2 Ducat 1657 IT SCH (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (2)