Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1657 IT. Rosettes (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Rosettes

Obverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT Rosettes - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1657 IT Rosettes - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1657
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT. Rosettes. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
44128 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1657 IT at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1657 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
