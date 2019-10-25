Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1657 IT. Rosettes (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Rosettes
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1657
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT. Rosettes. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
