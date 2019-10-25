2 Ducat 1657 IT. Rosettes (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1657 with mark IT. Rosettes. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

