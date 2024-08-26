Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Poland
1664
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1664
Coins of Poland 1664
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Donative
Golden coins
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Ducat 1664 AT
Average price
21000 $
Sales
0
19
2 Ducat 1664 HDL Torun
Average price
19000 $
Sales
0
22
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
—
Sales
0
5
1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB Lithuania
Average price
20000 $
Sales
0
7
Silver coins
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
259
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT Straight shield
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
41
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL Danzig
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
26
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL Torun
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
69
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Without frame
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
9
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Round frame
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
40
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
17
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
7
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
8
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
166
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AC-PT Bust in a circle frame
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 Lithuania
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
19
Copper coins
Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Crown Boratynka
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
28
Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
HKPL
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
15
Pattern coins
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 Pattern
Average price
38000 $
Sales
0
1
Donative coins
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Gold
Average price
48000 $
Sales
0
11
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
79000 $
Sales
0
1
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
22000 $
Sales
0
4
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
60000 $
Sales
0
4
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
33000 $
Sales
0
12
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
36000 $
Sales
0
4
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
58000 $
Sales
0
4
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price
15000 $
Sales
0
9
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
27000 $
Sales
0
3
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Category
Close
???
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send