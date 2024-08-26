Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1664

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1664 AT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1664 AT
2 Ducat 1664 AT
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 2 Ducat 1664 HDL Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat 1664 HDL Torun
2 Ducat 1664 HDL Torun
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB Lithuania
1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB Lithuania
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 259
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT Straight shield
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL Danzig
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL Torun
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania Without frame
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 TLB Lithuania Round frame
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB Lithuania
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 166
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AC-PT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AC-PT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 AC-PT Bust in a circle frame
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 19

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Crown Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Crown Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Crown Boratynka
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka HKPL
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 15

Pattern coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 Pattern
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 Pattern
Average price 38000 $
Sales
0 1

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
