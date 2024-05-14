Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (2)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search