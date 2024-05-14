Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

