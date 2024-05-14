Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 680 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1664 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search