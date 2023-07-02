Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1664 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF45 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2)