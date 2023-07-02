Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: HKPL

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" HKPL - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" HKPL - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1664 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1664 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1664 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search