Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: HKPL
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1664 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
