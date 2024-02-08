Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1664 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 28,5 - 29,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1664 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Künker (5)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42173 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27500 $
Price in auction currency 27500 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1664 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search