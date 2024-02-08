2 Ducat 1664 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1664 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

