Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1664 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1664 AT - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1664 AT - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28,5 - 29,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1664 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42173 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27500 $
Price in auction currency 27500 USD
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Frühwald - February 13, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 AT at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1664 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

