Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1664 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
49696 $
Price in auction currency 46000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
31200 $
Price in auction currency 31200 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1664 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search