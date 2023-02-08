Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1664 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
49696 $
Price in auction currency 46000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
31200 $
Price in auction currency 31200 USD
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Rauch - June 6, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date June 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1664 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

