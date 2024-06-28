Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,350. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (6)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • DESA (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (19)
  • GGN (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (7)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (33)
  • Niemczyk (25)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numision (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (36)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (29)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (30)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1664 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search