Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,350. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
