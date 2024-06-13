Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search