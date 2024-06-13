Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 DL "Danzig" at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1664 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search