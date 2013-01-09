Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
23682 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1664 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

