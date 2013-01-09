Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
23682 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1664 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
