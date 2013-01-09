1/2 Ducat 1664 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

