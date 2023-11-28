Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1159 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1803 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

