3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (16)