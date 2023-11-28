Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1664 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1159 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1803 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
