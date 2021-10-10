6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (10) F (3) No grade (1)