Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" at auction GGN - April 17, 1993
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1993
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

