6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 25 - 26,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1664 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
