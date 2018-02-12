Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)