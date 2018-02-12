Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

