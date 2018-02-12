Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1664 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
