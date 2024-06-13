Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2495 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2838 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 13, 2021
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1664 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

