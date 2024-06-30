Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,34 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1664
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1664 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
