Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,34 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1664
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1664 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1664 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1664 "Crown Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

